Department of Health finds low air quality at Huntington North High School

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Department of Health conducted an indoor air quality test at Huntington North High School and found some concerns.

Initially, concerns were expressed to the Huntington County Department of Health by a couple of area physicians. The doctors stated that some of their patients, students at Huntington North High School, had respiratory-related health issues.

An air quality test was performed on October 1, 2019, by an industrial hygienist with the Indiana Department of Health.

The results of the test indicate high levels of carbon dioxide and humidity in certain areas of the school.

The Huntington County Community School Corporation has taken immediate corrective actions since finding out the test results. Actions taken include: relocating students, addressing mechanical issues with the dampers, and have brought in professional cleaning crews to address the affected areas.

A follow-up evaluation has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 22, 2019. The school system states they will announce the results of the follow-up test once they are available.

Huntington County Community Schools says they will continue to work with the Huntington County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Health to ensure that they needs of their students and staff are met in keeping with the high standards of HCCSC.