ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for several parts of the WOWO listening area, according to the National Weather Service.

The following counties will be under the advisory until 11A, Sunday Fed. 28. Noble, DeKalb, Kosciusko, Whitley, Allen, Wabash, Huntington, Defiance, Paulding and Putnam.

Do expect visibilities of one quarter of a mile or less at times this morning. If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

The fog should burn off by midday midday with mostly sunny skies everywhere by afternoon.