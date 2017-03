ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the majority of the WOWO listening area. A Dense Fog Advisory means visibility of a quarter of a mile or less are to be expected.

If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Stay tuned to WOWO for more updates. You can also text the word NEWS to 46862 to have weather and traffic alerts sent directly to your mobile device.