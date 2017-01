ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Dense Fog advisory is in effect for the majority of the WOWO listening area until 9:00 a.m., Monday. According to the National Weather Service, the following impacts can be expected:

VISIBILITY: ONE HALF MILE OR LESS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE MILE. INEXPERIENCED MARINERS... ESPECIALLY THOSE OPERATING SMALLER VESSELS SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN THESE CONDITIONS.