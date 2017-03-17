Demolition work halted on Bowser buildings in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP): Officials in Fort Wayne have agreed to stop demolition of a building that once was used by the city’s police department as a landmarks group tries to determine if it can buy the property or find a developer.

The Associated Press reports that the city agreed Friday to stop demolition of the former Bowser buildings. The work had started Thursday.

The delay will allow Indiana Landmarks to discuss the property with the McMillen Foundation, which owns the buildings. Indiana Landmarks saves, restores and re-purposes historic buildings.

The McMillen Foundation had planned to turn over the property for use by the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.