Demolition set for former Scott’s grocery store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A former Scott’s grocery store located on N. Anthony Blvd. will be demolished six years after closing, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

The store closed in May 2012 after a routine inspection uncovered structural damage to the roof. Since its closing, the roof has continued to decay, making it impossible to reopen.

The demolition is set to happen sometime in the next few weeks, and the North Anthony Corridor group believes this is a good move, as the next company to lease the property will not have to demolish it themselves.

The group hopes to bring another grocery store chain to the area, but there is no word on a current interested buyer.