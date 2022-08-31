Demolition Begins On Hall’s Original Drive-In Location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It was a staple of Quimby Village for decades, and on Tuesday the former site of Hall’s Original Drive-In began to come down on Bluffton Road. Dust flew in the air all across the parking lot as demolition crews began to knock down the iconic restaurant. The restaurant was the original Don Hall’s location, opening in 1946. The first building burned down in the early 1960s and the restaurant was rebuilt, according to Journal Gazette archives. It had a drive-in area until the late ’60s. The Hall’s Food Factory Express and Hall’s Takes the Cake building, once next door to Hall’s Original, was demolished in May and the area paved over.