Democrat gains GOP backer in Indiana attorney general race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Indiana’s Republican state schools superintendent is crossing party lines again to endorse the Democratic state attorney general candidate.

Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel announced the endorsement Thursday from schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick. She says Weinzapfel “has a well-earned reputation for bipartisan problem-solving.”

The former Evansville mayor is running against Republican former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita. The state Republican Party said McCormick’s endorsement of Weinzapfel wasn’t surprising after she supported a Democratic state senator’s unsuccessful bid for governor.

The GOP adds “Todd Rokita is far-and-away the best candidate in this race to defend our constitutional rights.”