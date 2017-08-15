Delphi investigation: police have supposed killer’s DNA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police investigating the murders of two teen girls from Delphi have found DNA supposedly belonging to the girls’ killer.

It’s been six months since Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered while walking on a hiking trail near Delphi, and now the Indiana State Police says they not only have more audio of the killer’s voice, recovered from Libby’s cell phone, but also DNA evidence that they believe belongs to the killer.

Here’s already-released audio of him telling the girls to go down a nearby hill, where their bodies were later discovered. Police aren’t yet releasing the additional audio, nor are they saying yet what kind of DNA evidence they have.

Police tell the Indy Star they’re getting “close” to identifying the man, whose photo you can find above, alongside an updated composite sketch. A reward is being offered for his capture.