Delphi double murder trial jury to come from Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The jury for the Delphi murders case will come from Allen County.

That’s according to Allen County court officials speaking to our partners in news at 21 Alive. On January 13, Special Judge Fran Gull ruled that the jury would be brought in from another county, but that the case would be tried in Carroll County.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the jurors would come from either Allen or St. Joseph counties.

Richard Allen is charged with the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abigail Williams.