Delphi community walks trail in memory of slain teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): A trail where two Delphi teens were murdered last February has been “reclaimed” by the community.

Hundreds of people gathered on the Monon High Bridge Trail Sunday to walk the trail in honor of Liberty German and Abigail Williams. The girls’ bodies were found on some private property near the trail on Valentine’s Day, and police are still looking for a man whose photo was captured by one of the girls’ phones.

RTV6 reports the community wanted to do something to send a message to their killer: those trails belong to them, not him.