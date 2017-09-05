Delphi to begin installing trail safety upgrades

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): The city of Delphi is moving ahead with safety improvements to its trail system after the murders of two teen girls.

Around $120,000 has been raised by the Delphi community for cameras, better lighting, and similar improvements along their 13-mile network of hiking trails, with the state providing another $50,000, according to Community Development Director Jacob Adams.

Work is expected to begin this month.

Those improvements were recommended by a task force that was set up to make the trails safer after 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were murdered on February 13th. Their bodies were found in a wooded area the next day.

Police are still looking for their killer.