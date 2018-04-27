Delaware Police: Fort Wayne woman killed husband’s lover, then self

DELAWARE (WOWO): A Fort Wayne native was involved in a tragic love triangle story that sounds like something out of a crime drama.

33-year-old Jennair Girardot graduated from Bishop Luers High School in 1989. She and her husband moved to South Carolina in 2011 and eventually settled in Delaware. But our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that Monday night, she broke into the home of a woman her husband was having an affair with, shot her to death, then killed herself.

“She shot her as soon as she walked in and then she shot herself,” says Superintendent William Colarulo from the Radnor Township Police Department. “This was a calculated planned attack. There were emails and text messages indicating what she planned to do.”

The victim, Meredith Chapman, worked for the University of Delaware in media relations and was starting a new job at Villanova University.