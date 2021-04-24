DeKalb Police Pursuit & Crash Leaves Man Seriously Injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An early Saturday morning police pursuit in DeKalb County has left one man seriously injured.

Auburn Police Vehicle pursuit that began in the city of Auburn traveled into the 2900 block of County Road 36 in DeKalb County at a high rate of speed. The vehicle, driven by 33-year-old Daniel McKean of Hamilton, failed to negotiate a sharp left hand curve and lost control which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

The Vehicle struck a tree on the passenger side causing the vehicle to spin and strike a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to roll over. Three of the passengers were able to be removed by officers on scene. With the driver being entrapped in the vehicle. McKean was extricated by Auburn Fire Department and was transported to a local hospital with head trauma and is listed in serious condition. The three passengers were also transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by Auburn Police Dept.