DeKalb Humane Society to build new shelter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Officials will have a ceremonial groundbreaking on Friday, December 20 for a new animal shelter in DeKalb County.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the new building will be located at the intersection of County Road 11A and County Road 56, near I-69 in Auburn.

Technically the construction is set to begin in the spring and is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2020.

The DeKalb Humane Society says the groundbreaking comes after “years of planning and fundraising.” The new building will replace their current facility which is not able to support the needs of the area.

Once they have moved from the old shelter in Butler to the new facility, the old shelter will be razed.