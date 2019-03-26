DeKalb County man arrested for child porn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Corunna man has been arrested on child pornography and drug-related charges.

The Indiana State Police post in Fort Wayne arrested 24-year-old Dalton Gee after an investigation began last week when a laptop containing images of child porn was dropped off at a computer repair business, which immediately called police.

The computer reportedly contained thousands of images and videos. Gee was taken into custody without incident, and at the time of his arrest, police found methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and other drug paraphernalia on him.

He’s been booked in the DeKalb County Jail.