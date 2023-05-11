DeKalb County drive-in set to reopen after storm damage

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The owner of the Auburn Garrett Drive-In in DeKalb County is planning to reopen the popular attraction this summer after its screen was damaged by a powerful storm last August.

Julie Yarde told our partners at WPTA-TV she is working with local businesses to tear down the damaged screen and replace it.

While an exact opening date has not yet been set, Yarde said the drive-in will reopen as a $125,000 fundraising campaign continues. A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for the new screen.

“We are opening for sure because the community wants it. I want it. It’s a historic landmark,” Yarde told WPTA. “We just appreciate all of the donations thus far and appreciate any more donations. Spread the word, because we get movie lovers from all around the country.”

The GoFundMe has raised just over $20,000 thus far.

The Auburn Garrett Drive-In opened in 1951 as the Tri-Hi Drive-In, showing the film “Isn’t It Romantic,” according to the venue’s website. The larger screen that was damaged in the storm was erected in the early 1970s.