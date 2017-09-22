DeKalb County citizens aid officer in detaining aggressive man during traffic stop

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man was arrested and faces four felonies and five misdemeanors after a traffic stop in DeKalb County Friday.

Butler Police Officer Jacob Smith stopped a semi-tractor trailer for crossing left of center and almost striking his patrol car just after midnight.

During the stop, the driver, 57-year-old Nicholas J. Gaetz of Ashley, Ind., became extremely aggressive. Officer Smith attempted to detain Gaetz, but he began to fight back.

Several people in the area assisted the officer with taking Gaetz into custody, who was then transported to DeKalb Health where he was treated and released.

Gaetz is booked in DeKalb County Jail and charged with the following Offenses:

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 5 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)

Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer (Level 6 Felony)

Strangulation (Level 6 Felony)

Resisting Law Enforcement (A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (C Misdemeanor)

Operating while Intoxicated (A Misdemeanor)

Operating while Intoxicated (C Misdemeanor)

Operating a vehicle with a Controlled Substance (C Misdemeanor)

Chief Nicholas and Assistant Chief Traster wish to thank those citizens who helped Officer Smith with the arrest.

“We cannot say thank you enough for coming to our Officers aid, we believe that action alone speaks volumes of our citizens character.”