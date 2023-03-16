DeKalb Co. man struck and killed by train

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A DeKalb County man was struck and killed by a train late Wednesday night.

DeKalb County Dispatch was called at 11:58 p.m. by Norfolk Southern to report a person trespassing on the train tracks. A deputy was on the way when officials received another call that a man had been struck by an Amtrak train near U.S. 6 and County Road 47.

Officials say the Amtrak train was going east at 77 mph and struck the man while he was running on the tracks.

The man was found and was pronounced dead at the scene. The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.