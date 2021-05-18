Defiance woman killed in Putnam County Crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO): A Defiance woman was killed in a Putnam County crash Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Cindel Fenter was going south on County Road 22 at 4 p.m. when her SUV drove off the right side of the road before she overcorrected and drove off the left side the roadway. That’s when the SUV struck a ditch and overturned.

Fenter was ejected from the vehicle. She was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two children, ages three and one, were passengers. They suffered minor injuries and were taken to Putnam County Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.