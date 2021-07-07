Defiance police investigating bank robbery

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO): Police are trying to track down whoever is responsible for a bank robbery in downtown Defiance earlier this week.

Police were called to the State Bank at the corner of Clinton and Third Streets just after 1pm. According to the Defiance Crescent-News, Bank employees told officers the man claimed to have a bomb.

Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic male approximately 5’2” to 5’4” in height with a medium build.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, and was last seen getting into a black SUV near the intersection of Fourth Street and Wayne Avenue. No injuries were reported.