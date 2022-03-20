Defiance man hits semi head on in Paulding County

EMERALD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) – A Defiance man received life threatening injuries after hitting a semi head on in Defiance County, Ohio.

At approximately 3:22 a.m. Sunday morning, tropers were dispatched to a report of a driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US24 near County Road 133 in Paulding County. Everett Dickerson, 61, from Defiance then struck a semi head on before traveling off the north side of the road.

Dickerson was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured. The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol is believed to be a factor.