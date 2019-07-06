Defiance house fire leaves four firefighters injured

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO) – Multiple crews responded to a structure fire which left four firefighters injured.

It started around 8:30 p.m. on Friday when fire fighters were called to a home on the 25000 block of Bowman Road on reports of a house fire according to The Crescent-News.

Multiple area fire departments were called in to battle the blaze including Highland Township/Ayersville, Defiance, South Richland Township, Continental, Holgate, Paulding and Auglaize Township.

The owner of the home was able to make it out safely before crews arrived, according to the Journal Gazette.

Four firefighters were injured in the blaze as they had fell through the floor, but were not taken to a hospital. They were, however, treated for heat exhaustion.

Fire crews had the fire under control sometime around midnight, however, crews did not clear the scene until around 2 a.m., according to Captain Brian Berry from the Highland township Fire Department.

Captain Berry said the fire “kept moving on us. When insulation burns, you just have to wait it out.”

The fire remains under investigation.