Defendant enters a plea agreement in a 2019 homicide

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): Just as his trial was about to begin, 40 year old Jermaine Turner entered a plea of guilty – ending the trial, according to our Partners in News at ABC-21.

Turner was charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon and possession of a controlled substance in connection with the October 13, 2019 shooting death of Pablo Vasquez. The Allen County Coroner ruled Vasquez death a homicide; the 22nd for Fort Wayne/Allen County of 2019.

The plea agreement calls for a prison sentence of 55 years with 5 suspended when Turner is sentenced on March 19.