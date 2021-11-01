Deere, UAW, Reach Tentative Agreement

Deere & Co and United Auto Workers International reached a tentative new contract. The agreement could lead to the end of a worker strike. The deal was announced over the weekend, but needs to be approved by UAW members first. Chuck Browning, UAW Vice President and Director of the Agricultural Implement Department, says the agreement contains enhanced economic gains and provides the highest quality healthcare benefits in the industry. Browning adds, “The negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members during our last ratification process.” The UAW will not release details of the tentative agreement until members at all John Deere locations have an opportunity to meet and review the terms of their proposed contract. It’s unclear when the vote will be completed, and the more than 10,000 Deere employees will remain on strike until the vote is concluded. UAW members overwhelmingly rejected the first tentative agreement announced last month.