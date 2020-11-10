Deer crashes through Blackhawk Middle School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A deer crashed through a Blackhawk Middle School window Tuesday morning.

This happened at just after 8 a.m. according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Two teachers, but no students, were in the classroom at the time. The teachers were not hurt.

Animal care and Control assisted police in eventually coaxing the deer out of the classroom.

The deer eventually left with a bloodied leg. The classroom will not be in use Tuesday as crews clean a trail of blood and the broken window.