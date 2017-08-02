Decatur seeks crowdfunding support for downtown plaza

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): An Adams County town is turning to crowdfunding to pay for a new downtown plaza.

According to a post on Patronicity, the town of Decatur is asking for $50,000 in donations to go toward building a “multi-use” plaza on Madison Street between 1st and 2nd streets. The project would create space for special events and concerts, as well as trees and other landscaping, and also would help direct visitors toward their riverfront area.

If they reach their goal by September 22nd they’ll qualify for a matching grant from the state’s Housing and Community Development Authority.

Find the campaign details here.