Decatur Police investigate vandalized park

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO) – The Decatur Police Department is looking for who is responsible for vandalizing the newly-renovated Hanna Nuttman Park.

Someone drove through the park Saturday night or Sunday morning and left tire tracks, according to Police Chief Leonard Corral of the Decatur Police Department. The police department has posted photos and a description of the damage on its Facebook page, according to the Journal Gazette.

Corral said he hopes tips will generate from the information provided on the vandalism. So far, as of noon on Monday, he has not received any tips.

The park renovation project includes putting the baseball and softball diamond into a complex with upgraded fields, concession stands that are centralized, restrooms, and parking that is more safe and accessible. The total project cost to renovate the park is $4.25 million.

Corral said “People have donated a lot of time and money. A very immature decision was made and this damage to the newly seeded Hannah Nuttman Park is the result.”

The department’s Facebook pages says “To the person responsible we highly recommend you come forward and accept responsibility for your actions, the consequence will be less with your honesty. FYI there are several businesses that surround Hannah Nuttman Park and undoubtedly their cameras will have captured your actions, not to mention the perfect tire tread pattern you left as evidence”

Those with information about vandalism are asked to call 260-724-8646.