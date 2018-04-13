Decatur man to serve remainder of sentence behind bars for violating probation

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Decatur man who originally received no jail time for a fatal hit and run will now spend the rest of his sentence in jail for violating his parole, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

In 2016, Aaron Moser, 20, was sentenced to three years of electronic home monitoring after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Then, in February 2018, he tested positive for alcohol and violated terms of his release.

During a Thursday court hearing, the judge sentenced Moser to serve the remaining time on his sentence at the Department of Corrections.

Moser was arrested in October of 2016 in connection with the death of Nicholas Mruk.

An investigation revealed Mruk was riding his bicycle on Hand Road when he was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moser initially said he hit a deer, but later admitted he struck Mruk and left the scene. He plead guilty to leaving the scene.