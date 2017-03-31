Decatur man learns sentence involving his role in hit-and-run

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Decatur man has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Jude Lamb, 25, was walking down South Anthony Boulevard January 31, 2016, when he was hit by a car. Moments later, he was hit again by a vehicle driven by Alejandro Gaytan, 37.

Gaytan, did not stop, according to the Journal Gazette. He pleaded guilty Thursday, to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and operating a vehicle after having been judged a habitual traffic violator – both felonies.

In an interview with police, Gaytan said he didn’t stop because he thought someone else would. He also said he was afraid to stop because he thought he’d go to jail because he did not have a license.