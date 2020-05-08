Decatur man credits experimental COVID-19 drug with saving his life

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): A Decatur man is praising an experimental drug for helping him survive COVID-19.

Wally Gregg tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that after being diagnosed with the coronavirus in March, his condition worsened while he was in a coma, on a respirator, when his doctors got him on Remdesivir.

Within two days, his symptoms started to back off, and he has since been released from the hospital.

Currently, the drug’s developer isn’t charging patients during the trial phases, but analysts say the price could run between $5,000 and $10,000 for a 10-day course.