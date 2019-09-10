Decatur man charged with sex crimes

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): A Decatur man is charged with 12 felony counts after officials say he inappropriately touched at least five boys and sent them lewd messages.

Christopher Litchfield, 24, also is accused of performing sex on the teenage boys at least ten times according to the Journal Gazette. Litchfield was listed in court documents as an assistant football coach and Adams Central Community Schools substitute teacher.

The victims told police Litchfield sent them photos and text messages, even interacting with the boys at school during lunch through religious organization Campus Life.

A victim’s mother told police that Litchfield also came to her home one night and watched her son sleep.

Litchfield is charged with six counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, five counts of child molesting and residential entry. He is due in court for a hearing on Thursday.