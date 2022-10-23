Death of woman triggers investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in northwest Fort Wayne.

It started around 4:09 PM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Millstone Drive on a report of an unresponsive female.

After officers arrived, they located an adult female inside the home. The woman was pronounced dead a brief time later by the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit and crime scene technicians were called out to process the scene.

The cause or manner of death has not been released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.