Death investigation underway in Adams County

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): A death investigation is underway in rural Adams County. Adams County Sheriff Deputies assisted Decatur Police Detectives in questioning a person of interest at an address in rural Adams County, Indiana for an alleged crime.

As the Decatur Police Detectives knocked on the door in an attempt to make contact, they heard what they believed to be a single gunshot coming from within the residence. At that time, the Detectives found cover and requested Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and additional law enforcement to the scene.

After a search warrant was obtained, the Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team was requested to the scene to make entry into the residence. Upon entry, a deceased male with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound was located.

The deceased male was later identified through an investigation by the Adams County Coroner as Todd A. Elzey Jr. (21 years of age) of rural Adams County, Indiana.

This investigation is still on going.

Deputies were assisted by the Indiana State Police ERT, Decatur Police Department, Berne Police Department, Adams County Coroner’s Office and Adams County Emergency Medical Services.