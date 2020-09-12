Death investigation underway after Friday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the death of a woman that was found unresponsive in her car on the southeast side of the city.

At around 10:35 p.m. the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 5800 block of Turtle Creek Drive on reports of an unresponsive person in a parked vehicle. After arriving on the scene, the FWPD and paramedics located a female inside of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

Information indicated that the woman may have suffered an apparent gunshot wound. Neighbors in the area reported hearing gunshots just before officers arrived.

Investigators and crime scene technicians have canvassed the area, processed the scene, and collected evidence.

The identity of the victim will be released in the future by the Allen County Coroner.

There is no suspect information at this time. The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking anyone that might have information on the incident to contact the Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.