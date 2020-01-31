Dean Reuter on The Hidden Nazi

By
Caleb Hatch
-
visit WOWO.com for more audio on demand

Author Dean Reuter joins to discuss his book: The Hidden Nazi: The Untold Story of America’s Deal with the Devil.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here