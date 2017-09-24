Deal reached for former GE site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): RTM Ventures has closed on a $5.5 million deal for the former General Electric property, according to the Journal Gazette.

The deal was finalized late Thursday, according to officials.

Related: Fort Wayne GE Campus development named “Electric Works”

RTM Ventures includes Cross Street Partners of Baltimore, Greenstreet Ltd., of Indianapolis, and Biggs Development of Decatur.

Plans for the 39-acre property called “Electric Works” were unveiled back in Febrary for a $300 million mixed-use development.

Now, crews are expected to begin work on removing hazardous materials before the end of the year. Those expenses could range anywhere from $3.5 million to $9 million, including removing lead paint found throughout the buildings.

RTM will also work on applying federal and state grants.

Occupancy is slated for late 2019 or early 2020.