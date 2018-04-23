Deal made in NIPSCO rate increase request

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): NIPSCO natural gas customers will see a rate increase toward the end of the year… but at least it won’t be as much as originally thought.

The utility has made a deal with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor and industrial customers to see an average customer’s bill go up about $8, as opposed to $10 in the original proposal.

Included will also be an increase in the fixed monthly customer charge from $11 to $14, which is also lower than the original plan. The new rates will also include the lower tax rate from federal tax reform passed earlier this year.

The new rates will be phased in over two years if approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. It’s the first increase for NIPSCO’s base natural gas rates in more than 25 years.