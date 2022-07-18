Deadly Crash Reported On I-469 Near Tillman Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Fort Wayne Police told our partners in news at ABC21 that they are investigating a deadly crash on Tillman Rd. near I-469. Police are reporting that the incident happened on I-469 just south of Tillman Road where two people riding in an SUV crashed into the back of a semi.

One person is reported to have passed away, and another is in serious condition. The operator of the semi was not hurt.

Around 5 o’clock Monday morning, southbound Tillman Rd. and the Tillman I-469 exit was closed as crews investigate.