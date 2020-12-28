Deadlines Approaching for Indiana Dairy Producers Scholarships, Nomination for Dairy Producer OTY

Applications for the Indiana Dairy Producers Scholarship and nominations for the Indiana Dairy Producer of the Year and Indiana Young Dairy Producer of the Year is quickly approaching.

The deadline to apply is December 31.

Those eligible for the scholarship, which will be awarded at the Indiana Dairy Forum, will need to meet the following requirements.

• Student must plan to attend a trade school, technical school, community college, or university starting in the fall of 2021.

• Student must currently be in their final year of High School, or already graduated and will be attending a post-secondary institution in first, second, or third year for the 2021-2022 school year.

• Student must be a current dues-paying member of Indiana Dairy Producers or;

• Student must have a spouse, parent, grandparent, or legal guardian who is a current dues-paying member of Indiana Dairy Producers or;

• Be a current employee of a current dues-paying member of Indiana Dairy Producers.

To apply for the scholarship, click here.

The Indiana Dairy Producers will be awarding the Diary Producer of the Year and Young Producer of the Year awards at the Indiana Dairy Forum as well in June. These awards are to recognize outstanding accomplishment, professionalism, and leadership among Indiana’s dairy producers.

To nominate a producer, click here.

Source: Indiana Dairy Producers news release