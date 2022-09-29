Deadline to Comment on EPA’s Atrazine Proposal

The deadline to submit comments on the Environmental Protection Agency’s atrazine proposal is next Friday. The National Corn Growers Association is encouraging growers to join its call-to-action and submit comments to the EPA on the important role atrazine plays in their work. The call-to-action was launched over the summer as EPA began revising its registration for atrazine. EPA is proposing a level of concern for atrazine at 3.4 parts per billion, down from the current level of 15 parts per billion. The move would significantly impair the effective use of atrazine on farms, according to NCGA. Brooke S. Appleton, NCGA vice president of public policy, says, “Reducing the effectiveness of this important herbicide will hinder the work of farmers and turn the clock back on our conservation efforts.” Since the organization launched the call to action on July 20, more than 3,000 growers have commented. EPA’s open comment period closes on October 7. You can submit comments via ncga.com.