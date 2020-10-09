Deadline to apply for WOWO Penny Pitch approaching

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Time’s running out for area nonprofits to apply for the 2020 WOWO Penny Pitch campaign.

The annual fundraiser, now entering its 73rd year, has raised money for local charitable efforts within Northeast Indiana since 1948 and has received recognition in the form of numerous community service awards, both on a regional and national scale.

Last year’s effort raised more than $100,000 for Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

501(c)3 organizations are encouraged to apply by Wednesday, October 14th. You can apply through this link.