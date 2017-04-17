Deadline looming for Indiana lawmakers to strike budget deal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indiana lawmakers set a Friday deadline to reach an agreement on the state’s next two-year budget and raising taxes to pay for improvements to the state’s crumbling infrastructure.

But with just days left in this year’s legislative session, the House and the Senate still appear far apart on some key tax provisions. That’s put some other pieces of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s agenda in limbo.

Holcomb, the House, and the Senate still need to find agreement not just on how much, but also how to raise taxes.

House Republicans want to raise cigarette taxes, as well as gas taxes and vehicle related fees. But Holcomb and Senate Republicans oppose raising cigarette taxes.

The infrastructure plan is the top priority for the Republican majority.