Dead infant’s body found in rental truck in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indianapolis police say the body of a dead infant has been found inside the back of a rental truck.

Sgt. Christopher Wilburn says the discovery was made Wednesday afternoon on the city’s south side. He says the body was found inside a tote in the back of a U-Haul truck parked at a U-Haul rental location.

Officer Jim Gillespie says an employee of the business made the discovery. Police say it’s not immediately clear how the child died. No other details were immediately released.