DEA holds Drug Take-Back on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Drug Enforcement Agency is offering residents a chance to get rid of unwanted or expired medications during the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The collection will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Residents that want to participate in the program can drop off their prescription drugs for disposal at any Indiana State Police Post through the state, except the Toll Road Post. This includes the Fort Wayne Post located at 5811 Ellison Road in Fort Wayne.

The collection event even accepts controlled substances like ADHD drugs. The program will not accept new or used needles. The event is intended for the disposal of liquid and pill medications only.

The Indiana State Police would like to remind residents that keeping expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs in your home is unsafe. Flushing drugs down the sink or toilet is potentially very harmful to water treatment facilities.

For those who are unable to make the October 26 collection date, there are ongoing collection sites for pills only at several locations in Allen County:

Allen County Sheriff: Huntertown Town Hall

Fort Wayne Police: Edwin J. Rousseau Centre Lobby, One East Main Street

New Haven Police: 815 Lincoln Highway East

Walgreen’s Drug Store locations: 6202 West Jefferson Boulevard, 6201 Stellhorn Road, 10412 Coldwater Road

To locate the state police post closest to your home or business, click here.

To find other locations participating in the Drug Take-Back initiative, click here.