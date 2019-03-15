DCS caseworkers accused of faking home visits

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two Child Services caseworkers in Adams County have been accused of faking home visit reports to obstruct child abuse investigations.

That’s according to our Partners in News at ABC 21, citing two investigations by the State Inspector General that say the employees both admitted to lying about home visits that never occurred. Both have since been fired.

One of the caseworkers, Matthias Snodderly, reportedly claimed more than $100 in overtime he never worked, as well as failed to follow protocol on interviewing children in a safe private space; the other, Ulyssia Richmond, admitted to just going home or staying at the office rather than working cases, because she was “stressed out.”

Richmond worked for the Department of Child Services in Adams County from September 2017 to late March of 2018 and now faces six counts of Obstruction of a Child Abuse Investigation.

Snodderly worked for DCS from late February 2018 to early August 2018 and now faces three counts of Obstruction of a Child Abuse Investigation and one count of Theft.