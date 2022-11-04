Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday

STATEWIDE (Network Indiana) – It is almost time to “fall back.”

This means that you might want to move your clocks back one hour Saturday night. The time will officially change at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday’s sunrise will now be at 7:19 a.m., and sunset will happen at 5:37 p.m.

Daylight saving time dates back to World War I. When your clocks change, you will be back in standard time.

However, there has been a recent push to change this practice. The Sunshine Protection Act advocates for daylight saving time to be the norm throughout the year, without the clock changes.

You are also encouraged to make sure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly as we head further into fall.