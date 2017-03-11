WASHINGTON (AP): Lose an hour of sleep this weekend, gain an hour of evening light for months ahead: Daylight saving time is back.

Set those clocks 60 minutes ahead before you hit the hay Saturday night. The time change officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. local time.

Consider putting in new batteries in warning devices such as smoke detectors and radios _ and repeat the exercise when standard time returns.

The time change is not observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.