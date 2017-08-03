Davon Burden sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man who shot and killed a man in July 2016 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

28-year-old Davon M. Burden went to confront his girlfriend at her home on Euclid Avenue when he fired off a couple of shots, striking Domonic Norton.

When officers arrived, they found Norton suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead later at a local hospital.

Burden pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea deal, according to The Journal Gazette.

As part of the plea agreement, charges of murder, criminal recklessness and using a firearm in the commission of a crime were dropped.

Burden also admitted he originally intended to kill his girlfriend.

He also had a past criminal record and was on parole at the time of the shooting, also according to The Journal Gazette.

It’s unclear at this time whether Burden will serve additional time for violating his parole.