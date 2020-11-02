David Rubin on Attacks in France

By
Caleb Hatch
-
visit WOWO.com for more audio on demand

David Rubin, former mayor of Shiloh, Israel, joins to discuss Muslims murdering 3 and beheading a woman in France.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here